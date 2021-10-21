Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,692.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,694.13 ($22.13).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

LON:PRU remained flat at $GBX 1,445 ($18.88) during mid-day trading on Monday. 617,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,482. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,472.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,468.68. The stock has a market cap of £37.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

