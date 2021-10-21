PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.03

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.03 and last traded at $176.30, with a volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.48.

Several research firms have commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

