Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

