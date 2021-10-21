Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 3,892 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,892 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $118.95 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

