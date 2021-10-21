Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,692,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

