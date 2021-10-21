Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $496,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

