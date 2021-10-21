Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,370 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 58.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Under Armour by 50.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

