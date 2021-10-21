Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

