Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.73 and a 12 month high of $153.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

