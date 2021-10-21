Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aware worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aware in the first quarter valued at $443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Aware, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

