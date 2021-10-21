Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,123 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,965,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.51 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88.

