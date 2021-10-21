Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,301 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.39% of PowerFleet worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,620 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 61.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.00. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

