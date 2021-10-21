Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 4.7%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) shares dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 23,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 10,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

