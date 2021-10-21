PWR Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $661.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 87.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $416,377.56 and approximately $661.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 80.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,911.48 or 1.00121869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.00313648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.71 or 0.00505404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00189274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

