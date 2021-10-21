Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $413.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.13. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

