Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Increased by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $168.85 on Thursday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $207,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

