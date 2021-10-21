Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,823.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

