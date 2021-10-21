Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Issued By KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,580,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

