Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.57.

PBH opened at C$134.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.70 and a 1 year high of C$136.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

