Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Decreased by KeyCorp

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Southern in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

