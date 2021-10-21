Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Shares of KWR opened at $236.36 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.