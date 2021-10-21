Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XM stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

