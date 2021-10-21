Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

