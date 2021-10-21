Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 16,840 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

