Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 146.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

