Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $586,000 Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,004,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.