Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $210,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

