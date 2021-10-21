Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,501 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

