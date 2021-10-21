Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

