Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,445,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 487,518 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $309.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

