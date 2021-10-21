Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIG. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

