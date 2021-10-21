Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.26% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000.

Shares of ITQ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

