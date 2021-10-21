Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 518,008 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 518,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSKYU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,599,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,994,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,496,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

