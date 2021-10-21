Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4 Million Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYAU. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,380,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

