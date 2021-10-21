Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.