Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 452,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000.

Shares of RXRA stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

