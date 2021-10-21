Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 650,000 ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

SCOB stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

