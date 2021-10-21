Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,940,000.

FRSG stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

