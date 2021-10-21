Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.