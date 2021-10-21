Raymond James Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) a C$40.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.15.

EDV opened at C$31.62 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.64.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 3.1299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

