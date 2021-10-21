Raymond James Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$8.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

