Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/5/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

9/16/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.94.

9/14/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE AA opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

