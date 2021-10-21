Regions Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

