Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.6 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Regis Resources stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

