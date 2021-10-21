Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $29,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,490 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.37. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.