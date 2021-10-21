Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 386 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,831,000 after purchasing an additional 445,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 779,405 shares of company stock valued at $101,527,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $175.45 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $182.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

