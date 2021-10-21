Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 425,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 955,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTPY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

