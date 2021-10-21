Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $1,024,500.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

