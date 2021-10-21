Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $557.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

