Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,135 Price Target at UBS Group

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Get Relx alerts:

LON:REL traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,257 ($29.49). 2,066,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,020.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61).

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.